Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,953.4% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 196,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,286. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

