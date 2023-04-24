Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 218,843 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,541 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 691,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU remained flat at $28.88 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,953. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

