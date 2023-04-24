Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. 564,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

