Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after acquiring an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,015,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

