Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,572 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 459,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,357,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,890,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.62. 26,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.