Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.72 million and $1.43 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011303 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,944,410,329 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

