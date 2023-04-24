EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQT. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

