Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

