Everscale Price Tops $0.0644 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $115.24 million and $1.87 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

