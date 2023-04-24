Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 4,351 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.96. 3,323,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,367. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

