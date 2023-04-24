Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.36. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 268,330 shares.

Specifically, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $617.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

