Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $279,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Shares of AZO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,679.20. 12,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,505.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,451.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

