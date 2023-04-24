Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $475,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Adobe comprises about 0.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Adobe by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. The stock had a trading volume of 196,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.78 and a 200 day moving average of $342.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

