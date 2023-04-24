Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $8.15 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.8% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,831. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

