Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.31. The company had a trading volume of 484,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,391. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

