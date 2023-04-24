Financial Review: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -35.42% -33.64% Exelixis 11.31% 7.54% 6.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athira Pharma and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 270.04%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$95.64 million ($2.53) -1.09 Exelixis $1.61 billion 3.82 $182.28 million $0.57 33.35

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelixis beats Athira Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

