First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by $4.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,372,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,012,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About First Republic Bank

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

