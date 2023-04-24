Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
