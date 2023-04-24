FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003806 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,878.84 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.06202652 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,489.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

