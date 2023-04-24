Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.60. 579,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

