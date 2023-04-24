Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.09. 2,366,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.