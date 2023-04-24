FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.68

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $59.13. FRP shares last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90.

Insider Activity at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FRP by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in FRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FRP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

