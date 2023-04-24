Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $274.17 million and $132.38 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

