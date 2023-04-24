Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.18

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 146866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.