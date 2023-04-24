General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

