General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 72.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,698,687. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.