Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

