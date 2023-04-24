Gibson Energy (GEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,056. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.23.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.