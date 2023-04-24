Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

GBCI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,938. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.