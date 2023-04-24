Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

GPN opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

