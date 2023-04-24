Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.99

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 296068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,169,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

