Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $311,585.92 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

