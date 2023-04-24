Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.83

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 18414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 425,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 151,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

