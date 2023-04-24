Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.26

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 36150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Gowest Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

