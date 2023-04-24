Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 43,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 65,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $109.93.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

