Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.41. 1,192,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,513. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.