Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

META traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $211.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,579,504. The stock has a market cap of $548.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

