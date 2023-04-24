Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $761,203.18

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $761,203.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,400.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00320747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00575419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00434808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

