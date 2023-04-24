GYEN Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and $108,937.98 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

