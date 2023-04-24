Hancock Whitney (HWC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) recently:

4/20/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $46.00.

3/16/2023 – Hancock Whitney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

HWC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 404,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,191. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $113,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,165.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,092.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

