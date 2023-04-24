Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,769 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.89. 473,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,612. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

