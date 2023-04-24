Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $875,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.52. 7,490,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,579,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. The company has a market cap of $548.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

