Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,736 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,809. The firm has a market cap of $453.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day moving average of $506.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

