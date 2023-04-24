Head to Head Review: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and Innovative Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $598.11 million 1.74 -$110.39 million ($0.97) -11.12 Innovative Eyewear $660,000.00 35.32 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Innovative Eyewear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -18.46% -34.62% -17.78% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Warby Parker and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Warby Parker and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 4 0 2.44 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.19%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Eyewear beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

