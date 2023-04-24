Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 913,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

