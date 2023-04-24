Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,762 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 553.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,762 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

