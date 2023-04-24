Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,887 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,231. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

