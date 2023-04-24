Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.47. The company had a trading volume of 616,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

