Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,873 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 347,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

