Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 145,660 shares during the period. InMode makes up 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of InMode worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth $20,500,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.28. 85,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

